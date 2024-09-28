Tata Motors lays foundation for new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu,

Tata Motors laid the foundation for its vehicle manufacturing facility on Saturday in Tamil Nadu. The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the presence of Thiru M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister - Tamil Nadu and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman - Tata Sons & Tata Motors, at Panapakkam in Ranipet district. The automaker will invest ₹9,000 crore in the new greenfield facility, which has been designed with an annual production capacity of 250,000 vehicles.

New Tata Motors Tamil Nadu Plant

The upcoming manufacturing facility marks the next chapter for Tata’s global aspirations and will produce the next generation of vehicles for the automaker as well as JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover). The automaker’s new manufacturing facility will cater to the requirements of domestic and international markets, the company said. Tata says production will begin in a phased manner and will progressively reach the installed capacity over the next five to seven years.

Tata's new manufacturing facility will create over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs and will use 100 per cent renewable energy

Speaking on the occasion, Thiru M.K. Stalin, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said, “Tata Group is renowned for its contribution to nation building. It has a deep, historic relationship with Tamil Nadu with many of its manufacturing plants successfully operating in our state for the past several years. We welcome Tata Motors, an auto manufacturer of global scale, for setting up its newest manufacturing facility in Panapakkam, Ranipet."

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said, “We are pleased to make Panapakkam as the home of our next generation of cars and SUVs, including electric and luxury vehicles. Tamil Nadu is a leading industrial state with progressive policies and an established automotive hub with a qualified and talented workforce. Several Tata Group companies have been successfully operating from here. We now intend to build our advanced vehicle manufacturing plant here using cutting-edge manufacturing technology and world-class sustainability practices. Our endeavour will be to have a high share of women employees across levels, in line with our focus towards greater empowerment of women."

Tata says the new manufacturing facility will create over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in the vicinity. Moreover, the plant will use 100 per cent renewable energy to run operations. Notably, several JLR models are likely to be produced at the new facility. The company recently commenced the local assembly of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India.

