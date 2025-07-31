Tata Motors and Iveco join forces in major acquisition

In a move that could reshape the global commercial vehicle industry, Tata Motors and Iveco Group have announced a significant agreement that will see the Indian auto giant acquire the European manufacturer, creating a combined entity with global reach and complementary strengths.

The deal, estimated at approximately €3.8 billion (excluding Iveco's defence unit), aims to bring together the best of both companies. The result would be a business capable of producing over 540,000 vehicles annually, with a strong foothold across Europe, India, and the Americas.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Tigor 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 502 km 502 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Harrier EV 75 kWh 75 kWh 627 Km 627 Km ₹ 21.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers

A Strategic Fit with Global Ambitions

What makes this acquisition stand out is the complementary nature of the two companies' product portfolios and geographies. With minimal overlap, the combined firm is expected to enjoy better operating efficiencies and tap into a broader customer base. About half of the combined revenue will come from Europe, 35% from India, and the rest primarily from the Americas, with additional opportunities in Asia and Africa.

Also Read : Tata Sierra spotted on Indian roads. Check it out

Tata Motors plans to carry out the acquisition through a newly formed Dutch company, wholly owned by the Indian automaker. The offer is contingent on the separation of Iveco’s defence operations, which are expected to be sold or spun off by March 2026. Shareholders of Iveco will be offered €14.1 per share in cash, with an additional dividend between €5.5 and €6.0 per share expected from the defence business sale.

Backing from Stakeholders

Iveco’s board has unanimously endorsed the offer, citing alignment with the company’s long-term goals. Its largest shareholder, Exor N.V., which holds about 27% of Iveco's common shares and over 43% of voting rights, has already committed to support the deal. The deal also has financing firmly in place, with banks like Morgan Stanley and MUFG Bank underwriting the required funding.

Preserving Identity and Employment

Tata Motors has committed to maintaining Iveco’s corporate identity, headquarters in Turin, and key operational sites. The companies have agreed to a two-year period of non-financial covenants to safeguard employees’ rights and prevent plant closures. No immediate job cuts are anticipated as a result of the merger.

The acquisition will also allow both companies to accelerate their shift towards sustainable mobility and low-emission technologies. Iveco’s powertrain arm, FPT, is expected to play a vital role in expanding the technological edge of the new entity.

Also Read : Tata Sierra EV to launch in FY26. Check details

Looking Ahead

If all regulatory hurdles are cleared, and the defence unit is successfully separated, the acquisition is projected to close in the first half of 2026. A general meeting will be convened to secure shareholder approval during the offer period.

This combination represents a major step forward for both Tata Motors and Iveco, providing the scale and diversity needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: