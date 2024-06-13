HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Sierra Ev To Launch In Fy26. Check Details

Tata Sierra EV to launch in FY26. Check details

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Jun 2024, 10:29 AM
Follow us on:
  • Tata Sierra.ev is expected to have a claimed range of 500 km. It is expected to enter production in 2025.
Tata Sierra EV grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Sierra EV grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Motors has announced that they will be launching the Sierra EV in the Indian market in FY26. This means that it would land in the dealerships before March 2026. It would launch after Harrier EV which is slated to launch in FY25. The design of the Sierra EV has already been patented in India. Where the original Sierra was launched as a 3-door model, the Sierra EV will come to India as a 5-door model.

The design of the Sierra EV is one of the highlights. It has retained the iconic boxy design of the original Sierra but it does look modern now. The EV gets a sleek LED strip sitting at the nose section, running through the width of the car. The front bumper has been revised significantly and now comes with larger black panels than before. An LED-backlit brand logo sits at the centre, which looks more conventional. It also hints there would be a chunky skid plate. The alloy wheels have already made their way to the new Tata Safari so there is a possibility that the production version of the Sierra would use a different set of alloy wheels.

Watch: Tata Harrier EV Auto Expo 2023

Till now, the Sierra EV has been showcased twice. First, it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and it was based on the ALFA platform which is shared with the Altroz. Then the concept was showcased again at the Auto Expo 2023 and it looked much closer to the production version. However, now it is expected that the Sierra EV will use Tata Motors' Acti.ev platform which is already being used on the recently launched Punch. ev. So, it is likely to be based on Tata's Gen2 platform for electric vehicles.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV launch timeline confirmed. Check details

The brand has also revealed that the Curvv EV and Harrier EV will be entering the Indian market in FY25 whereas the vehicles based on Avinya will be the last ones to come. Interestingly, there is no update on the electrified version of the Altroz.

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS: Sierra EV one Safari Tata Motors Tata Sierra EV Sierra

