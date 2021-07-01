Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin praises Hyundai’s contribution to Detroit of India

Hyundai's achievement of producing 10 million cars for its Indian customers has earned praise from Tamil Nadu's chief minister MK Stalin. Reacting to Hyundai's latest milestone, Stalin said that Hyundai has contributed immensely to nurture the image of the state as the Detroit of India.

"During the previous DMK regime (in 1998) we made Chennai as the 'Detroit' of India in terms of the number of cars produced. Now we should make Tamil Nadu attain all round economic development in the country," Stalin said after he took part at a ceremony at the Hyundai facility on Wednesday.

Hyundai rolled out its 10 millionth car from its Chennai-based production facility on Wednesday. Fittingly, it was the newly launched Hyundai Alcazar SUV, which became the 10 millionth car from the Korean carmaker to hit the showrooms in India.

Hyundai began its journey in India from the Tamil Nadu facility 23 years ago as the first integrated car manufacturing facility outside its home base South Korea. The carmaker launched the Santro hatchback as its first offering for the Indian customers. Later, Hyundai went on to become the second biggest carmaker in the country, next to Maruti Suzuki India.

Stalin said Hyundai's achievement is huge since it is also the largest exporter of passenger vehicles from India with over two lakh units of Creta and Venue SUVs shipped to foreign markets. "Till date Hyundai Motor has shipped 31.3 lakh car units to 88 countries. Not only Hyundai grew, they have also ensured Tamil Nadu grew on industrial activity," Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu is one of the biggest vehicle manufacturing hubs in India and is often referred to as 'Detroit of India'. The state is home to carmakers like Hyundai, Ford, Renault, Nissan, Mahindra and Mahindra and the latest entrant Citroen among some of the major OEMs. It is also set to become one of the biggest hubs for electric two-wheelers as Ola Electric is all set to launch its new Ola Future Factory near Chennai soon.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO of the company, met Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, and said that the construction of the two-wheeler manufacturing facility is going on at a rapid pace.

Ola is expected to launch its first electric scooter in India this year. It will also set up a 'Hypercharger Network' of around one lakh EV charging points across 400 cities.

Ola, the latest OEM to enter state, has invested ₹2,400 crore to set up the e-scooter factory, which will be the world's largest scooter manufacturing facility. It is expected to create nearly 10,000 jobs and will initially have an annual capacity of 2 million units.