Skoda Auto India announces new summer campaign, offers discounts & services

Skoda Auto India has announced a new summer campaign in which they will be offering discounts and services to their customers. The campaign will be available on every dealership and touchpoint in India and the campaign will end on 30th June. During this period all Skoda Auto India customers, including customers of legacy cars like the Rapid, Octavia and the Yeti, along with India 2.0 cars like the Kushaq and Slavia and the premium Kodiaq and Superb can avail of these benefits.

Skoda customers can avail discounts on a slew of services and customer-centric facilities. Value Added Services have an offer of up to 20 per cent. Facilities like a Ceramic Coating carry discounts of up to 30 per cent under the campaign. An eco-friendly, water-saving Dry Wash of the cars can be availed at a 20 per cent discount. Customers can also sign up for a Road Side Assistance package at a cost that’s 20 per cent lower than usual under this Summer offer. Moreover, Skoda Auto India’s add-on Anytime Warranties is on offer too. And to top it off, the company is offering its standard 40-point Check-up absolutely free as part of its all-new Summer Campaign.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Superb 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54 Lakhs Compare Hyundai Verna 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498.0 cc 1498.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Belta 1462 cc 1462 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The manufacturer recently announced that they will be offering 6 airbags as standard with the Kushaq and the Slavia. Apart from the addition of the 6 airbags, the manufacturer has not made any changes to the vehicles. Both the vehicles come from India 2.0 strategy which also includes the Virtus and the Taigun from Volkswagen.

Also Read : Upcoming Skoda compact SUV to challenge Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet. Key facts to know

Moreover, the brand is currently working on launching a new sub-4 metre compact SUV in the Indian market. It will be based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform which is being used for India 2.0 cars. The engine will also be the same 1.0-litre TSI engine that puts out 113 bhp and 178 Nm. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

First Published Date: