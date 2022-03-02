Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Royal Enfield Sales Plunge 15% In February

Royal Enfield sales plunge 15% in February

Royal Enfield posted sales of 59,160 motorcycles last month, against the sales of 69,659 motorcycles during the corresponding period last year.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 08:48 AM
New-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

Royal Enfield has announced sales of 59,160 motorcycles in the month of February 2022. When compared to the corresponding month a year ago, the company sold 69,659 motorcycles during the same period last year.

While the domestic sales stood at 52,135 units, the international sales were registered at 7,025 units.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

While the domestic sales recorded a downfall of 20%, the exports grew by 55% last month. Previously in February 2021, the company had sold 65,114 in the domestic market, and 4,545 in the international markets. The company continued its recovery in the domestic market last month and posted an improvement over January 2022.

(Also Read: Meet custom made Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 by Cooperb Motorcycles)

The Chennai-based two-wheeler maker said that shortage of semiconductor chips continue to persist and cause supply chain constraints for the company. “Supply chain constraints due to the shortage of semiconductor chips continued to persist during the month and Royal Enfield is assiduously working with its supplier ecosystem to resolve the same," said the company in a press statement. 

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 411 launch confirmed for March)

Meanwhile, it is gearing up for the launch announcement of a new motorcycle soon. Scram 411 will be launched in India by Royal Enfield in the second week of March. The specific launch date of the motorcycle is yet to be officially announced. It will come out to be a derivation of the much popular Himalayan ADV and will be a more road-focused motorcycle. More details on this motorcycle are to be announced in the days to come. 

 

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 08:48 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield sales Royal Enfield growth monthly sales Royal Enfield February 2022 sales
Related Stories
Hero Eddy short-commute electric scooter unveiled. And no, license not needed
01 Mar 2022
Latest Ford Everest, formerly Ford Endeavour in India, showcased as modern beast
01 Mar 2022
MG Motor retails over 4,500 units in February, all eyes now on updated ZS EV
01 Mar 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno drive review: Hatchback superstar has a makeover
02 Mar 2022
Mahindra XUV700, Thar SUVs power sales to new highs in February
01 Mar 2022
Maruti Suzuki sells 164,056 cars in February, records highest-ever exports
01 Mar 2022
Chip woes continue to impact car dispatches; Tata Motors, Mahindra buck trend
01 Mar 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS