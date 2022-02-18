HT Auto
Home Two-wheelers Royal Enfield Scram 411 launch confirmed for March

Royal Enfield Scram 411 launch confirmed for March

Royal Enfield Scram 411 India launch will take place next month. It will be a more affordable version of the popular Himalayan ADV. 
By Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 18 Feb 2022, 09:59 AM
The Scram 411 will be a toned down version of the Himalayan. (Team-BHP)
The Scram 411 will be a toned down version of the Himalayan. (Team-BHP)

Royal Enfield is finally set to launch its upcoming Scram 411 motorcycle in India in the second week of March. A specific launch date of the new model is yet to be officially announced, but details hint that it is likely to fall between March 11th to 15th.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹ 1.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹ 1.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹ 2.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹ 2.88 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

There is a lot of anticipation around this upcoming motorcycle from Royal Enfield. It was also recently spotted in a dealer's backyard ahead of the launch which is still weeks away.

The Scram 411 will come out to be a derivation of the Royal Enfield Himalayan ADV. The available details hint that the bike will be a more road-focused iteration of the Himalayan, likely with better road-cruising abilities. Although, the name ‘Scram’ also indicates that it may also be a scrambler avatar of the Himalayan. The company's invitation to the Scram's first ride event also teases a short, slow-mo video of dirt flying away which is contrary to the current market perception of the bike being a highway-friendly, mile-munching Himalayan.

(Also Read: New Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 spotted in clearest images yet)

While more accurate details will be available in the days to come, what's certain is that the bike will get smaller wheels with spokes shod with meaty, off-road tyres, a single-seat setup, a new front-end with a basic headlamp setup, and a fresh tail end. The newly leaked spy images also throw details on the bike's brand new paint themes comprising of base black and white colours, along with several colourful highlights.

(Also Read: 2022 Yezdi range first ride review: Step ahead in affordable, premium biking)

At the heart of the motorcycle will continue to sit the same 411cc, single-cylinder unit that is known to churn out 24.3 bhp of maximum power. The transmission will remain the same as found on the Himalayan. Although, chances are that this unit may be tuned differently for Scram 411 given its different character.

When launched, expect it to be priced somewhere around 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2022, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Scram 411 Scram 411 launch Royal Enfield Scram
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Formula 1: Michael Masi replaced as race director after Abu Dhabi row
Formula 1: Michael Masi replaced as race director after Abu Dhabi row
BMW to launch all-electric MINI in India on February 24
BMW to launch all-electric MINI in India on February 24
Paris presses pause button on car traffic reduction plan
Paris presses pause button on car traffic reduction plan
Audi India opens showroom for pre-owned luxury vehicles in South Mumbai
Audi India opens showroom for pre-owned luxury vehicles in South Mumbai
2022 Ferrari Formula One race car breaks cover with a revised livery
2022 Ferrari Formula One race car breaks cover with a revised livery

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city