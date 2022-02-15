New Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 spotted in clearest images yet

HT Auto
The upcoming Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is likely to be launched in the Indian market sometime by late-2023. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 10:00 AM
Royal Enfield is gearing up to expand its 650 cc line-up further with more products. While it has already showcased the SG650 or Shotgun 650 concept at the previous EICMA 2021 show, images of a new 650 cc Royal Enfield prototype have now started surfacing on the internet. While there is no confirmation as to which model this might be, it is most likely the Super Meteor 650.

There is also a theory that it may be the Classic 650, but no concrete information is available as of yet. 

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 411 brochure leaked ahead of official launch)

The spotted prototype sports some elements that hint towards it being the bigger version of the existing Meteor 350. Its circular tail lamp looks directly derived from the Meteor, while the front headlamp is a reflection of the Classic 350. Looking closely reveals that there is a completely new shape on the instrument panel, indicating the use of a new unit. 

Easy to see, the overall riding stance has been kept fairly upright with a long and extended handlebar and mid-set footpegs. Also, the bike can be seen getting tested with accessories such as hard case panniers and a top box.

The circular LED tail lamp on the spied bike reminds of the existing Meteor 350. 
The circular LED tail lamp on the spied bike reminds of the existing Meteor 350.  (RideApart)

At the heart of the bike will unquestionably sit the same 650cc, parallel-twin engine found on the Interceptor INT 650/Continental GT 650. However, expect the engine to be tuned slightly differently to match its distinctive character. 

(Also Read: 2022 Yezdi range first ride review: Step ahead in affordable, premium biking)

In terms of launch, expect the bike to make its public appearance sometime by mid-2023, followed by its launch later next year.  

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is gearing up for the launch of Scram 411 in India. Our sources suggest that the bike was slated for launch this month, but the ongoing wave of Covid-19 forced the Chennai-based bike maker to delay the product launch to March'21. 

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Meteor Meteor 350 2022 Meteor 350 Meteor 650 Royal Enfield Classic 650
