2022 Yezdi range first ride review: Step ahead in premium, affordable biking

Yezdi, the ‘Forever’ brand was reincarnated recently. And the company jumped back into action with three brand new offerings, each for a different kind of segment. The company introduced the Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure, mainly to take a bite out of the Royal Enfield's massive market share which caters to a similar bike customer base.

And with these new models, the company is primarily targeting an audience that is looking up for retro classic and adventure bikes in the premium yet affordable range. And here's what I think about these bikes after riding them side to side.

Starting off with the most affordable bike in the range, Roadster has been priced at ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Yezdi is targeting the Meteor 350 customers with the Roadster and why not? Demand for proper cruisers is on all-time high in the country and the Yezdi Roadster manages to tick just the right boxes. Kitted with features such as LED lights at both ends, and LCD display console with all standard functionalities like tripmeter, distance to empty, time, and gear indicator, the Roadster is also the most basic in the Yezdi range as it misses out on clear lens indicators, as well as handlebar-mounted USB & Type C charging points.

Apart from its Retro looks and neat build quality. One of the key highlights of the new Roadster is its Perak-derived engine. This is the same engine that does duty on the entire Yezfi range. But it has been tuned differently for each bike, the company has claimed. It delivers 29.7 PS at 7300rpm and 29Nm at 6500 rpm on the Roadster. This free-revving engine delivers both power and torque slightly higher up in the range. Also, it is surprisingly refined and delivers a somewhat linear output through the rev range. And to complement this engine, Yezdi has added a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox. The gearshifts are smooth and precise and take no effort.

Since it delivers max power and torque slightly higher up in the range, you have to throttle it out to get the punch. Also, sometimes you may be yearning for the low-end grunt that is quite not there. On the other hand, crack the throttle open and the revs climb up fast, and the refinement levels are maintained even higher up in the range, which keeps the bike and the rider in harmony.

The Roadster has been aimed at the typical cruiser audience. With the flat and wide handlebar, wide and well-padded seats, and rightly placed footpegs, it ticks all the right boxes for someone looking for a comfort-oriented and smooth sailing ride. The upright geometry means that the overall riding stance remains natural. The wide seat provides ample support for the rider's back, but sadly I couldn't check comfort at the pillion seat due to time constraints. Moving on, the turning radius on the bike has also been kept low, to enable fuss-free U-turns. Not to forget, the low seat height of 790 mm also makes it accessible for riders of all heights.

Adventure:

As wild as it may look, Adventure also comes generously kitted with some extra features over the Scrambler but it also costs the most out of all the bikes starting almost at ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from an ADV setup, the extra money also gets you ABS modes, and connectivity to your smartphone via a dedicated Yezdi app access with a range of smart features to keep a track of your ride.

While it is not a competition to the Roadster by any means but it carries over the same double cradle chassis. But that's not it. While the structure and bones may be the same, the experience it delivers is completely different.

First things first, it weighs around 188 kg, making it directly 10 kg lighter than its prime rival. The seat height has been kept higher at 815 mm while the ground clearance is massive 220 mm. This setup provides a high raised stance for the rider and a greater visibility view up ahead. Its wide handlebar helps in more leverage and control on the motorcycle. Even though it gets the same engine as the Roadster. It is tuned differently for the Adventure. It delivers 30.2 PS and 29.9 Nm. And comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. There is slightly more low-end torque on its state of tune. But I wish the first gear was slightly longer, mitigating the need to shift to a higher gear during off-road runs. There is a constant need to switch between the gears to stay in the power band on the Adventure which sometimes takes a toll when going up or down a trail. But that said, the refinement from this unit is spot on and it is much fun.

Apart from the engine, one of the highlights of the model is its long-travel suspension. At the front, there is a telescopic front fork backed up with a 7-step adjustable monoshock unit. Now the best way to use it is to stand up and twist the throttle and glide over everything you have at the front.

It runs on 21" front wheel and 17" rear wire-spoked wheels. This proper ADV setup keeps it light-footed and agile when hitting the roads less traveled. Also, the footpegs positioning is such that you can easily stand up, accelerate and speed away. The tank is narrow enough for you to grip under thighs and maintain a proper grip.

While this setup does provide you with the off-road freedom you want, it may not be best suited for highway cruising. Long travel suspension and tiny front tyre section may not provide you the feedback and grip you'd want on asphalt, though on the flip side, it manages to soak all the bumps quite easily.

But if you want a balance and best of both worlds, Yezdi has something else for you too. And that is the Scrambler.

Scrambler:

Yezdi Scrambler is indeed one of the most interesting propositions of all three. While the rest of the Yezdi models have some or the other competition, this one is placed very uniquely and stands alone in its segment with no direct rival in sight. Priced at about ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scrambler is placed right in the middle of both bikes. But if you look at it this way, it takes the best elements of both the bikes and combines them into one. Say, Jack of all trades type.

The engine, transmission setup remains the same, also delivering similar output figures, so not much to highlight here. But it gets ABS riding modes just like the Adventure, as well as the handlebar-mounted USB charging socket which is an added bonus.

What is a scrambler? Take it as a bike that acts like a cruiser out there on the road, but can withstand everything you have to throw at it. With high ground clearance, meaty tyres and stiffened suspension, it has all the right elements for your adventure trip (though not the most comfortable one).

Stiffer suspension means that you have better highway manners, even though all the undulations will be felt on the rider seat. But take it off-road and it also manages to impress as it remains relatively less scary than a proper ADV, but it is capable of getting the work done without damaging or scraping its underbelly thanks to the higher 200 mm ground clearance.

Final Word: Yezdi is Back!

Yes, it is back and how. Yezdi's intent to shake up Royal Enfield's market is also quite evident. All the new Yezdi bikes came out to be fairly impressive in the short time I had with these models and if I had to pick one, it will be the Scrambler that quite fits the Hindi saying ‘Chota bomb bada pataka’. But I can't wait to have these bikes for longer duration and a more detailed review.

