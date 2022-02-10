HT Auto
Home Two-wheelers Royal Enfield Scram 411 brochure leaked ahead of official launch

Royal Enfield Scram 411 brochure leaked ahead of official launch

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is said to be the more road-oriented version of the Himalayan with better highway cruising abilities.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2022, 12:09 PM
Scram 411 is basically going to be a toned-down version of the much popular Himalayan ADV. (YouTube/Bullet Guru)
Scram 411 is basically going to be a toned-down version of the much popular Himalayan ADV. (YouTube/Bullet Guru)

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is likely to launch in the Indian market soon. The official brochure documents of the new model have now leaked online ahead of the launch.

Scram 411 is basically going to be a toned-down version of the much popular Himalayan ADV.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹ 1.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹ 1.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹ 2.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹ 2.88 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

While there is no official statement, the Scram 411 is said to be the more road-oriented version of the Himalayan with better highway cruising abilities.

(Also Read: Meet custom made Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 by Cooperb Motorcycles)

While previously, the launch of the Scram 411 was slated to take place in February, it has now been delayed to March'22, sources told HT Auto previously. The launch was delayed due to the ongoing third wave of Covid-19.

To add to its road-biased nature, a number of previously found elements have been removed. For starters, now it does not get the dedicated racks at the front and rear. Apart from that, other key changes include the use of a smaller 19-inch front wheel, as compared to the 21-inch unit which is found currently on the Himalayan.

(Also Read: India-made Royal Enfield Classic 350 costs more than double in the UK)

At the heart of the upcoming Scram 411 will sit the familiar 411cc, single-cylinder unit that is known to churn out 24.3 bhp of maximum power. The transmission will remain the same as found on the Himalayan. Also, Scram is most likely to ride on a smaller 19-inch front wheel, as opposed to the Himalayan's 21-inch unit. The rear wheel, however, will remain the same 17-inch spoke wheel.

When launched, the Scram 411 is likely to be priced somewhere around 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Other potential launches from Royal Enfield this year may include Hunter 350 or Shotgun 650 (SG650).

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2022, 12:09 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Scram 411 RE RE Scram Scram 411 launch Scram 411 Meteor
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tesla issuing recall of 26,000 vehicles due to heat pump failures
Tesla issuing recall of 26,000 vehicles due to heat pump failures
Project Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype breaks cover
Project Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype breaks cover
Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes Zeus in latest BMW Super Bowl commercial
Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes Zeus in latest BMW Super Bowl commercial
Fully-electric KTM Duke under development
Fully-electric KTM Duke under development
Auto, taxi unions in Maha raise concern over 'illegal' bike-hailing services
Auto, taxi unions in Maha raise concern over 'illegal' bike-hailing services

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city