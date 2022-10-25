HT Auto
Protection? Couple caught having sex in car. Man fined for ignoring seatbelt

While it is not clear if the car was in motion but because the occupants definitely were, a hefty penalty was imposed.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2022, 15:46 PM
It may have been a quickie but chances are that a couple in Australia's Upper Coomera, won't forget their decision any time soon, especially as it was caught on camera and because the man behind the wheel was slapped with a hefty fine. But the penalty amount was not imposed for the act of pleasure but because the the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

It is reported that the ‘high-risk’ act was caught on cam on Pacific Motorway in Queensland. The images soon became a hot topic of discussion after these surfaced on the ‘Phone and Seatbelt Detection Camera Locations Queensland’ Facebook page. It is unclear if the vehicle was moving at the time or if it was parked. But regardless, the driver was hit with fine of 1,050 Aussie dollars or approximately 56,000.

Media reports highlight how the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads took a grim view of the incident and pointed to how it could have endangered fellow motorists. But many netizens argued that if the vehicle was parked safely on the side of a road, then there was no need for the driver to have been belted up. A few others also questioned the moral aspect of the act. Others, however, highlighted that the couple ought to have been more vigilant about where the monitoring cameras are placed.

There have been many incidents in recent times when couples have engaged in sexual activities inside cars while the vehicle is in motion. This has increased especially with the advent of hands-free and ADAS technologies. Authorities continue to warn people to pay attention to road conditions at all times and to never take hands off the steering.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2022, 15:46 PM IST
TAGS: Car crash Road accident
