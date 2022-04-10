Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Porsche Uses Five Taycan Evs To Test Vehicle To Grid Charging Applications

Porsche uses five Taycan EVs to test vehicle-to-grid charging applications

Porsche is working on making electric vehicles feed energy back into the public power grid.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 10 Apr 2022, 04:13 PM
File photo of Porsche Taycan EVs

Porsche conducted a pilot test in collaboration with grid operator TransnetBW and consulting firm Intelligent Energy System Services (IE2S) to demonstrate the electrical balancing power that can be stored in the high-voltage batteries of the electric cars. The project included five series-production Taycan EVs connected to the power grid via the Porsche Home Energy Manager (HEM).

The Porsche Home Energy Manager monitors energy and power consumption. It protects the house connection from overload and enables the use of smart charging functions. “Advanced solutions for green charging and other vehicle-to-grid applications are also conceivable. And that’s not all: if electric vehicles feed electrical energy back into the grid in the future for example with a private photovoltaic system, contributing to the expansion of regenerative energy, it will further increase the acceptance of e-mobility," said Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche Macan
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Taycan
₹ 1.5 Crore*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche 718
1988 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 85.46 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 69.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X5
2993 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 75.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 76.57 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Porsche invests $75 million in eFuel production company)

Traditionally, electricity for electromobility has mainly flowed in one direction – from the charging point to the vehicle. But through its project, Porsche aims to change with vehicle-to-grid applications. It aims to make electric vehicles feed energy back into the public power grid. In fact, a wider pool of vehicles could effectively act as a power plant and help supply balancing power – electrical power that balances out fluctuations in the power grid.

As there is an expansion in renewable energies, balancing power will become even more important in the future for secure grid operation. If power grids are not stabilised at a constant 50 Hertz power frequency, there is a risk of power cuts. Until now, conventional power plants have been responsible for monitoring these fluctuations but using high-voltage batteries as a buffer could be a win-win situation. Drivers of electric cars can be financially compensated for their contribution to balancing power.

 

 

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2022, 04:11 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche Taycan Taycan EV electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS