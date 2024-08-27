Porsche electric cars won't use fake manual gear-shifts. Here's why

With the rapidly evolving technology landscape in the global electric vehicle market, some automakers and aftermarket shops have gone for engineering EVs with manual gearboxes. One of the key examples is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N's N e-Shift technology, which mimics an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission similar to the Veloster N. However, Porsche is strictly against this. The German sportscar manufacturer under Volkswagen Group has said that it feels adding a fake manual gearbox in an electric vehicle just to replicate the transmission technology of internal combustion engine-powered cars is unnecessary.

While speaking with Australian automotive magazine Drive, Porsche development driver Lars Kern said that the auto company is keeping a keen eye on what other automakers around the world are doing. He also stated that artificial gear changes would do more harm than good. His comment comes at a time when several automakers have started introducing fake gearboxes, and fake exhaust sounds in their respective electric vehicles. Interestingly, Kern's comment on Porsche's stance on such technologies is a bit self-contradictory considering that the automaker slapped the Turbo badge on the Taycan. In addition, the second-generation Porsche Macan too has already spawned a Turbo trim despite not having an ICE setup.

He further said that an electric powertrain is better than an ICE, which is why there is no need to simulate a past technology. Clearly, his indication is that faux gear changes would hinder the performance an electric motor with its instant response can deliver.

"Obviously, we look into what the competition does, but our perspective on this is always why should we make something worse. I mean because, in like just how it translates power or how power is applied? The electric engine is better than an ICE, so we figured there's no reason to simulate what has been in the past," he added.

No plan to delay EV plan amid slowdown

At a time when several automakers around the world are doubtful about their respective electric vehicle plans due to the slowdown in demand for EVs, Porsche is not backing down from electrifying its lineup. The auto major is all set to replace the ICE versions of Macan, Boxster and Cayman with electric counterparts. In addition, the next-generation Porsche Cayenne will also be purely electric. However, the objective it announced in 2022 to have EVs account for more than 80 per cent of annual sales by 2030 is no longer in place.

