Would you buy Fortuner, Thar EVs? 5 cars that we wish get an electric avataar

Electric vehicles or EVs are taking over global roads, one unit at a time. It is all about when, and not if, you will buy and drive an EV because most car manufacturers have a stated goal of going spectacularly big on battery technology. While some models are essentially battery twins of their internal combustion engine-equipped versions, others are entirely new electric models.

But what will happen to hot-sellers of today that may have no electric future in the times to come? Will models from Alto to Fortuner be confined to pages of history once EVs become the dominant - and potentially only - force in the Indian and global automotive industry? We don't have a crystal ball just yet but here are five cars that we wish get an electric alternative in the times to come.