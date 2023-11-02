HT Auto
Would you buy Fortuner, Thar EVs? 5 cars that we wish get an electric avataar

Electric vehicles or EVs are taking over global roads, one unit at a time. It is all about when, and not if, you will buy and drive an EV because most car manufacturers have a stated goal of going spectacularly big on battery technology. While some models are essentially battery twins of their internal combustion engine-equipped versions, others are entirely new electric models.

But what will happen to hot-sellers of today that may have no electric future in the times to come? Will models from Alto to Fortuner be confined to pages of history once EVs become the dominant - and potentially only - force in the Indian and global automotive industry? We don't have a crystal ball just yet but here are five cars that we wish get an electric alternative in the times to come.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2023, 10:36 AM
1Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Alto has been a bread and butter model for Maruti Suzuki for decades and remains the firm favourite in the entry-level segment in India. It is also the gateway into the world of four-wheeled mobility for scores of Indians. Imagine the potential success that the Alto may have if it is fitted with a battery that offers a range that is good enough to make it an ideal city-commute option? While speculation is rife that Maruti Suzuki will drive out a WagonR EV in the years to come, we do wish that Alto is not sacrificed at the alter of EV transition.

2Maruti  Suzuki Swift

A hot hatch made hotter with electric power? Why not? The Maruti Suzuki Swift remains a power performer for the company despite the growing preference for SUVs among Indians. Liked for its ageless visual appeal that particularly targets the young, the Swift is also liked for its enthusiastic drive traits. And because EVs are even more fun to drive, a Swift EV could be just what the future market dictates. That or at least are emotions.

3Mahindra Thar

In August, Mahindra showcased Thar EV at an event in South Africa and it sent proverbial shockwaves among automotive enthusiasts. It looked modern, minimalist and yet menacing. The company clarified that it was only a showcase of what its design team is capable of, underlining that the model cannot even be called a concept. But imagine if Mahindra does decide to get serious about a Thar EV? The same rugged capabilities, now backed by zero-emission technology - a Thar fit for Thor indeed.

4Jeep Compass

We can't dream of a rugged EV and not fantasise about an all-electric Compass. Jeep is reportedly finalising on an EV strategy for the Indian market but don't expect an electrified Compass because it does not exist anywhere. But the potential could be an enormous for a model that is otherwise fairly well liked by enthusiasts here.

5Toyota Fortuner

The undisputed emperor of SUVs in the Indian car market, Toyota Fortuner packs a mighty punch in its segment. And while prices have gone up significantly over the years, the SUV has retained its crown as one of the most sought after models in the market here. It would be blasphemous to even imagine that Fortuner may become extinct in a world of only EVs and while it may or may not be technically - and mechanically - possible to convert it into an electrified model, the thought itself is quite scrumptious. 

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2023, 10:36 AM IST
