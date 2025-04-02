NHAI hikes toll charges by 4-5% across India. Know more

If you are planning for a road trip, get ready to pay more toll charges as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll charges by an average of four to five per cent on highway sections across the country. The increased toll charges for motorists on national highways and expressways have come into effect from Tuesday, April 1.

This toll fee hike follows a similar hike in June 2024, which makes it the second such price increase within a year's time. News agency PTI has reported the toll fee hike comes as part of NHAI's annual review, which aligns toll rates with inflation based on the wholesale price index. NHAI notified toll rate hikes for all the national highways and expressways separately. This means the price hike will vary at toll plazas, on routes, for different types of vehicles.

Toll fee hike on key routes

The increased toll fee will affect motorists using the key routes across the country, including Delhi-Meerut Experssways, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Delhi-Jaipur Highway, among others. For example, on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the one-way toll for passenger vehicles travelling from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut will go up from ₹165 to ₹170, while for a trip from Ghaziabad to Meerut, car owners have to pay ₹75, up from ₹70.

On the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, another major route in India, at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, tolls for passenger vehicles will stay the same, but larger vehicles will see an increase of ₹5 per trip.

There are around 855 toll fee plazas on the national highway network on which user fee is levied as per National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Out of these toll plazas, around 675 are public-funded toll booths and 180 are concessionaire-operated toll plazas.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: