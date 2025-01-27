Osamu Suzuki awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Late Japanese industrialist Osamu Suzuki, the former chief of Suzuki Motor Corporation, has been honoured with India's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Suzuki, who took a risk and bet on India when no one else believed in having a viable automobile company in India, has been awarded the 'Padma Vibhushan' for the year 2025 "for exceptional and distinguished service" in the field of trade and industry.

He died last year at the age of 94.

In 1981, Suzuki took the risk of partnering with the then Indian government to form a joint venture Maruti Udyog Ltd, at a time when India was still a closed economy under a license regime.

He is widely regarded as the man who spurred the automotive industry in the country. Maruti Udyog Ltd later on became Maruti Suzuki India Ltd subsequent to the government completing its exit in 2007 with Suzuki Motor Corporation holding a majority stake. Osamu Suzuki was the Director and Honorary Chairman, of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

A man who considered India as his second home, Suzuki's foresight and leadership were instrumental in the formation of Maruti Udyog Ltd.

He played a "pivotal role in realising the dream of putting India on wheels by empowering millions of Indian families with affordable, reliable, efficient and good quality vehicles", Maruti Suzuki India had said when he passed away last year.

Suzuki has also won and enjoyed the trust of several Prime Ministers of India, including the present Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with whom he shared a very close understanding.

Born on January 30, 1930, Suzuki graduated from the Faculty of Law, Chuo University and joined the then Suzuki Motor Co Ltd in April 1958. He was appointed as Director in November 1963 and in December 1967 became Director and Managing Director.

He became Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation in June 2000. In June 2021, he was appointed as Senior Advisor with his eldest son Toshihiro Suzuki taking over the reins.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: