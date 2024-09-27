Check out the mileage of Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Swift CNG in the Indian market.
It is offered in three variants.
There is VXi, VXi(O), and ZXi.
These are priced at ₹8.19 lakh, 8.46 lakh and ₹9.19 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.
Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG has a fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg which is the highest in its segment.
While running on petrol, the manual gearbox returns 24.80 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission delivers 25.75 kmpl.
The AMT transmission is not available with the CNG powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG will go against Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG and Tata Tiago CNG.