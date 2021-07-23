One day, one city, eight new showrooms: Tata Motors enters Ahmedabad fast lane

Tata Motors on Friday informed it had simultaneously inaugurated eight new showrooms in the city of Ahmadabad as part of its plans to increase its footprint in Gujarat.

Underlining the convenient locations of each of these new showrooms, Tata Motors' Shailesh Chandra highlighted the car maker's rising prominence in the state. "Tata Motors is the fastest growing brand in Gujarat with a YoY growth of 95% in FY21. We are now priming for our next phase of progression through an aggressive retail expansion, making our New Forever range of cars, UVs and EVs available to all," said the President for Passenger Vehicles Business Unit at Tata Motors. "We are elated to simultaneously inaugurate 8 new state of the art showrooms across several upmarket areas of Ahmedabad which will enable us to deliver exemplary customer experience, both online and offline, catering to today’s phygital customer needs."

Chandra also chose to refer to the recently-announced EV Policy in the state and said that the car maker's 'constantly expanding network and product portfolio' could quicken EV adoption here. The Gujarat government is looking at making EVs more affordable while also focusing on improving charging infrastructure. This could especially benefit electric cars such as Nexon EV even if the subsidies are applicable for battery-powered vehicles of all segments.