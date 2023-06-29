Tata Motors vs Tata Motors: Is India's electric car game is a one-man sport?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 29, 2023

Tata Motors has a lion's share in the Indian electric car space

The company offers models like Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max, Tigor EV and Tiago EV

Now, Tata Motors predicts that 50% of its overall India sales could come from EVs by 2030

The Indian electric car market may still be in infancy but Tata Motors is making the most of a lack of competition

The 'affordable' 10 lakh to 20 lakh price bracket for EVs has only a handful of players, apart from Tata Motors

The options include MG Comet EV...

...Citroen eC3...

...and Mahindra XUV400, to name a few
As such, Tata Motors expects the momentum to be in its favour in the foreseeable future too. For a detailed report...
Click Here