Tata Motors vs Tata Motors: Is India's electric car game is a one-man sport?

Tata Motors has a lion's share in the Indian electric car space
The company offers models like Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max, Tigor EV and Tiago EV
Now, Tata Motors predicts that 50% of its overall India sales could come from EVs by 2030
The Indian electric car market may still be in infancy but Tata Motors is making the most of a lack of competition
The 'affordable' ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh price bracket for EVs has only a handful of players, apart from Tata Motors
The options include MG Comet EV...
...Citroen eC3...
...and Mahindra XUV400, to name a few