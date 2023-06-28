HT Auto
Tata Motors confident of EVs accounting for 50% of all its car sales by 2030

Tata Motors is the undisputed champion among carmakers in the country when it comes to electric vehicles or EVs. The company offers electric models across body types like Nexon EV, its longer-range twin Nexon EV Max, Tigor EV and Tiago EV at present, and moving forward, expects its electric cars to form a sizeable portion of its overall car sales in India.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2023, 16:17 PM
Tata Motors is offering Nexon EV in two versions - Prime and Max.
Electric cars are gradually making their presence felt in the country even if the options are still rather limited. Tata Motors has had a near-empty field of play thus far because most of its rivals either do not have any EV in the ‘affordable’ price bracket or have no EVs here at all. But even as competition is set to increase, the company is expecting around 50 per cent of its overall car sales in India to come from its electric models.

In its Annual Report for 2022-23, Tata Motors underlined that the EV segment in India will continue to go from strength to strength and that it is well-poised to make the most of it. "The EV contribution in our portfolio is likely to increase to 25 per cent in 5 years and reach 50 per cent by 2030," the report said.

It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car brand taglines?
PLAY NOW
Also watch: Tata Nexon EV Max Highway Drive Review

Tata Motors sold 50,043 electric car units in 2022-23. This is quite an impressive figure considering that the overall electric car market in India remains in its infancy at present. The models offered by the company have no real competition as Mahindra only recently launched its XUV400 while others have no direct rivals. Of note, MG Motor India offers Comet EV while Citroen is offering eC3 in roughly the same price range as some of the Tata EV models.

But Tata's foray forward is unlikely to be based solely on models that are on offer at present. The company showcased the Safari EV in near-production form at Auto Expo 2023 in January of this year. It also plans to concept models like Curvv and Avinya into their respective production avataars in the times to come.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2023, 16:17 PM IST
TAGS: Safari Tata Nexon EV Tigor EV Tiago EV Tata Motors Comet EV eC3 electric car electric vehicle EV

