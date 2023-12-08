In pics: Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica is a one-off colourful supercar
Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica comes to celebrate the Italian supercar manufacturer's 60th anniversary.
Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica is a one-off version of the insanely powerful hybrid supercar. The uniquely coloured version of the supercar has broke cover at Art Basel Miami Beach 2023 and celebrates 60th anniversary of the Italian automobile brand. Despite the uniquely colourful exterior and interior, the car remains same as the standard model on design and mechanical front.
The car gets a 100 per cent carbon fibre front structure including a front impact structure made of forged carbon. Lamborghini claims the special version of Revuelto took 435 hours to be hand-painted with all the details. This means, the exterior painting alone took 18 days straight. Also, its interior took 220 hours extra to be customised.
Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica has just been launched in India at a whopping price tag of ₹8.89 crore (ex-showroom). It comes as the brand's first-ever hybrid car combining an internal combustion engine and electric propulsion system. It is capable of running 10 kilometres on full electric mode, claims the automaker.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Powering the hybrid powertrain system of the Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica is a mammoth 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with three different electric motors, which eventually results in power to all the four wheels of the supercar. This powertrain is capable of churning out 1,001 bhp peak power and enables the car to run at a top speed of 350 kmph.
Inside the cabin of the Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica, it gets colourful treatment on various places loike dashboard, door trims, cente console, seats etc. Besides that, there is also special emblem highlighting the car's distinctiveness. However, the layout of the cockpit remains same as the standard model. Also, features are same inside the cabin of this special model.
First Published Date: 08 Dec 2023, 12:13 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now