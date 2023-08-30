HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Motors, Mahindra Get Certificates For Pli Payout, Centre Extends Scheme By One Year

Tata Motors, Mahindra get certificates for PLI payout, Centre extends scheme by

Tata Motors and Mahindra are among the two latest carmakers in India to have received domestic values certificate, which essentially means they will be able to get incentives through the Central government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme soon. The development comes as the Centre announced to extend the timeline of the PIL-scheme for one more year till March, 2028. Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey made the announcement that the 25,938-crore PLI scheme for auto sector has been extended after review.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2023, 16:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors has qualified for PLI payout which will help it pass on benefits to buyers through incentives received from the Centre. (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)
Tata Motors has qualified for PLI payout which will help it pass on benefits to buyers through incentives received from the Centre.

Besides the two carmakers, four more companies have applied for certification for PLI payout. The certificate is key for carmakers to receive incentives from the Centre. The government expects 23 more companies to apply for certification by next month.

Tata Motors has received approval for four of its models which will qualify under the PLI scheme. Mahindra and Mahindra has eight models approved for PLI payout. Both had applied for 10 models each. The name of the models are not officially disclosed yet. Tata Motors had applied Tiago EV among its electric vehicle to be included in the scheme.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
₹ 8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Sunny 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2023
₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
₹ 9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Among other auto majors who had applied for certification for PLI scheme are Toyota Motor, Ola Electric and TVS Motor. Overall, only 12 models out of 23 applied for have been approved so far.

The product-linked incentive for auto sector is applicable under the scheme for determined sales of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products which are made in India. The scheme which started from April, 2022 was to end in 2027 earlier. The scheme is aimed to promote local manufacturing with key focus on electric vehicles.

The PLI scheme is offered in two parts. First is the Champion OEM, which includes carmakers who will produce electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles. Auto giants like Hyundai Motor, Bajaj Auto, Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp have qualified for this. The second is the Component Champions, which will include manufacturers of high-value and high-tech components.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2023, 16:04 PM IST
TAGS: PLI

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Zotexa, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 269 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Selleys RP7 (105 Ml, Clear) Multipurpose Lubricant,Cleaner for Chimney,Rust Remover, Auto Maintenance,Loosens Stuck Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 149 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.