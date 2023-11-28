Tata Motors launches its fourth vehicle scrapping centre in Chandigarh

Tata Motors has opened a new vehicle scrapping facility, its fourth, in Chandigarh today (November 28). Announcing the start of the new facility, the carmaker said the state-of-the-art facility will be able to scrap around 12,000 end-of-life vehicles each year. The vehicle manufacturer further stated that the new facility is named as Re.Wi.Re, which stands for Recycle with Respect. The new facility was unveiled by Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility on Tuesday.

Tata Motors said that the facility has been developed and operated by its partner Dada Trading Company. According to the carmaker, the facility will help scrapping of vehicles using environment-friendly processes. The facility, which is fully digitalised, will be able to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles. It has dedicated centres to dismantle components like batteries, tyres, as well as fuel, oil, liquid and gas. The carmaker said the scrapping centre has dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling for both type of vehicles.

This new vehicle scrapping centre is the fourth such facility run by Tata Motors. Previously, the carmaker had opened three such centres in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar and Surat. Shailesh Chandra, MD at Tata Motors, said, “This state-of-the-art facility not only emphasises our unwavering commitment to responsible manufacturing but also represents our dedication to creating a greener and cleaner environment. The establishment of the fourth such facility is a testament to our relentless pursuit of reducing carbon emissions, promoting a circular economy and cultivating a culture of recycling." In September this year, Tata Motors inaugurated its Surat vehicle scrapping facility. It is capable of recycling 15,000 vehicles every year.

Tata Motors said scrapping of old vehicles will help in getting rid of polluting vehicles and make way for safer and more fuel-efficient vehicles to enter the market. It echoes Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's vision to discard old vehicles. Gadkari had said that the Centre's vehicle scrapping policy will increase automobile sales by 18 per cent. He had also said that using the raw materials sourced from scrapped vehicles will save 33 per cent cost on raw material procurement.

The Vehicle Scrappage Policy introduced for the first time in August 2021, focuses on phasing out old and unfit vehicles across India in order to reduce the vehicular pollution level as the older vehicles are known for polluting the environment more than the newer models. This policy aims to de-register private cars that are aged more than 20 years and commercial vehicles aged more than 15 years.

