Ola Electric Mobility's 6,145 crore IPO fully subscribed on Day 2

The ₹6,145-crore initial public offer of electric two-wheeler company Ola Electric Mobility got fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Monday, driven by demand from retail investors and non-institutional investors.

The initial share sale received bids for 49,43,63,610 shares against 46,51,59,451 shares on offer, translating into 1.06 times subscription, according to the NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 2.87 times subscriptions while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.11 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received a 40 per cent subscription.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to ₹5,500 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 8,49,41,997 equity shares. The price band for the offer is ₹72-76 a share.

The issue is open for subscription until August 6.

Under the OFS, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal is offloading almost 3.8 crore shares.

For Ola Electric, the IPO will provide the much-needed impetus to invest in enhancing cell manufacturing capacity and research and development on future technologies and products.

According to its prospectus, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd (OEML) plans to utilise ₹1,227.6 crore out of the proceeds of its ₹5,500-crore public issue on capacity expansion of its cell manufacturing plant to 6.4 GWh from 5 GWh.

The company is also looking to use ₹1,600 crore from the fresh fund on research and product development, another ₹800 crore will be deployed to repay debts and ₹350 crore for organic growth initiatives.

In its RHP, OEML said that Phase 1 (a) and Phase 1 (b) of the set-up and expansion of the Ola Gigafactory at Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu will be funded from internal accruals and long-term borrowings availed by its arm Ola Cell Technologies Pvt Ltd (OCT).

The company said a portion of the proceeds will be used for capital expenditure to be incurred by OCT for the expansion of the capacity of the cell manufacturing plant from 5 GWh to 6.4 GWh.

On Thursday, the company mobilised ₹2,763 crore from anchor investors, including SBI Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Nippon India MF, Bharti Axa Life Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Nomura India Investment Fund, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Fidelity.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, BofA Securities India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets and BOB Capital Markets are the managers of the offer.

