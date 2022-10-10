Nearly 70 Kia vehicles to be part of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022

Kia India has become the official automotive partner for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022. The company supplied 68 vehicles to the organizers of the game in a vehicle handover ceremony held at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on October 7. These include 30 units of Kia Carens, 20 units of Kia Carnival and 18 units Kia Seltos.

These cars will fulfill the transportation needs at the tournament for taking around national football teams, referees, match officials, delegates, and other VIPs during the entire event. Kia will also provide 24-hour roadside assistance to FIFA, throughout the tournament.

This is not the first time that Kia is making an association with the FIFA World Cup. The carmaker has been an official sponsor of FIFA on numerous events, including the FIFA World Cup, since the beginning of the partnership in 2007.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be held in the country from October 11 to 30 October with matches to be held in Navi Mumbai, Bhubaneshwar and Goa. This is the 7th edition of the biennial youth tournament and the first-ever FIFA women’s competition to be hosted by India.

As FIFA tournaments are rising in popularity with the youth in India, Kia India believes that this partnership will help it reach a wider audience. “FIFA tournaments are followed by millions of football fans worldwide and associating with such platforms allows us to reach out to Kia enthusiasts on a large scale," said Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India.

Kia and FIFA have been long term partners, with the association having started in 2007. “With a passion for sports, Kia India is committed to support such global tournaments by offering its world class products that cater to the mobility needs of one and all," Park added.

