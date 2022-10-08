Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it

The longest waiting period for Kia Carens is of 74-75 weeks for the Prestige with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox.

The waiting period for Kia's latest launch, Carens has stretched up to 75 weeks for some variants. It seems like Kia's hard work has paid off. Usually, people do not consider buying MPVs but the Carens have gained a lot of popularity because of the features, multiple engines and gearbox options and its SUV-derived styling. The prices of Kia Carens currently start at ₹9.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹17.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The waiting period of 74-75 weeks is for the Prestige with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox. The lowest waiting period is of 18-19 weeks for the Luxury and Luxury Plus 7 variants with the 1.4-litre turbo engine and a manual gearbox.

Then there is the Sonet compact SUV. The HTX DCT trim has a waiting period of 40-41 weeks which is the highest. The lowest waiting period is for the HTX AE, HTX AE AT variants of diesel engine and HTX DCT AE variant of the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The waiting period is of 13-14 weeks. Kia Sonet's pricing starts from ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Finally, there is the Seltos which is the best-selling model for Kia. The shortest waiting period is of 13-14 weeks for GTX Plus, GTX (O), GTX Plus AT X-Line, HTK Plus, HTK Plus iMT and HTX Plus variants. The highest waiting period of 32-33 weeks is commanded by the HTE variant. The price of Kia Seltos starts at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹18.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Apart from Seltos, Sonet and Carens, Kia Motors also sells Carnival which is a premium MPV and the EV6 electric crossover. Kia India reported the highest-ever monthly sales of 25,827 units in September 2022. The Seltos was the best-selling product for Kia Motors, despite being the oldest one in the manufacturer's portfolio.

