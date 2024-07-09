Mumbai rains: Tips to driving a car through flooded roads

India has at last begun to experience pre-monsoon showers after enduring persistent heatwaves in different parts of the country for the past three months. The much-needed relief brought by the rain came with its own set of issues. You must have heard that Mumbai is experiencing heavy rains and due to this several roads are flooded. In such urban cities, waterlogging has become a huge issue. For many drivers the fear of their vehicle getting stuck and damaged due to the waterlogging on roads is real. Here are some tips on how to drive a car if your area is affected by waterlogging.

Do not restart the engine if stalled

One mistake that many people make is to restart the engine if it stalls when the car is in the middle of a pool of water. If the engine is restarted in such conditions then the connecting rods may face excessive pressure and are at risk of breaking when the engine, as the water exerts additional pressure. Moreover, if water enters the engine through the air intake or emissions, it could cause significant damage to the motor, leading to expensive repairs. Therefore, if your car's engine stalls in a waterlogged area, it is advisable to push the car out rather than attempting to drive it out.

Drive steadily

It is important to maintain a slow and steady pace when driving through a pool of water. Keep the vehicle moving at all times to prevent water from entering the internal components. Avoid sudden acceleration or braking, as this could cause the car to stall. Driving in lower gears is recommended for navigating through water safely.

Brake after only crossing the danger zone

Once the vehicle has exited the flooded area, it is advisable to apply the brake in order to clear the water droplets from the brake pads. This will ensure that the brakes work efficiently when needed. Failure to do so may result in water build-up, causing the brakes to fail and potentially creating a hazardous driving situation.

Avoid waterlogged areas

It is often said that prevention is more effective than treatment. Rather than risking damage to the vehicle by driving through a waterlogged road, it is advisable to simply avoid such routes altogether. It is important to steer clear of waterlogged roads where the water level exceeds the lowest part of the vehicle's body frame, such as the bottom of the front bumper or the door sills. Most small cars are not equipped to navigate through deep water, and attempting to do so can lead to serious issues such as exhaust blockage, radiator infiltration, and engine damage, which can be catastrophic for the vehicle. In general, it is wise to steer clear of underpasses that are prone to waterlogging, especially after heavy rainfall.

