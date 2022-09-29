HT Auto
Watch: Mahindra Bolero pickup powers through raining boulders amid landslide

Mahindra Bolero pickup is a widely used commercial pickup truck in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
29 Sep 2022
Mahindra Bolero is known as one of the toughest vehicles on Indian roads. The Bolero pickup, which is based on the SUV, is considered a tough pickup truck in the country and is used widely for transporting goods around the country. A video has been shared online showing a Mahindra Bolero pickup truck making its way through raining boulders amid a landslide in some hilly region. The Bolero took a hit on the bonnet but remained steady on its course and drove through the raining boulders. The video has been posted on Twitter by a user responding to a tweet of Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra group.

It is not known where the incident took place. Also, the damage to the Mahindra Bolero pickup truck is unknown. But the video has garnered the attention of the netizens.

The video shows an old Ford Figo passing through the raining boulders. Behind it is a Mahindra Bolero pickup truck. While passing through the narrow pass, a large rock falls on the bonnet of the pickup truck, literally shaking it. The rock fall made a severe dent on the bonnet of the Bolero pickup, but the vehicle remained steady on its course despite taking the hit. The impact of the rock fall was so high that the sides of the bonnet got misaligned from the main frame.

Mahindra Bolero pickup truck is available in a single cab layout in the country. It comes powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine. The vehicle is available with a CNG option as well.  The m2DICR four-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission is capable of churning out 76 hp of peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The CNG variant is slightly less powerful and kicks out 178 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2022, 16:53 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Bolero
