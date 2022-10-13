Tips to take care of your car if your area gets waterlogged too often

Flood-like situations and waterlogging are impacting vehicles in many cities and thus it becomes important to follow a few necessary steps to prevent serious damage.

Monsoon is withdrawing from the country but the on-off heavy downpours are keeping almost everyone confused. And if one is living in a metro, waterlogging and traffic jams can make the situation more stressful. These frequent waterlogging situations are adversely impacting vehicles. Here are a few tips to protect your car if it is often getting exposed to water.

Check engine first

If you have a basement parking which can get waterlogged due to heavy rainfall, it is the engine of your car that needs your first attention. Flood-like situations can heavily damage the engine of the car and hence one should turn on the ignition immediately after the water recedes. The owner should call a mechanic and let him or her see do a thorough check to know the exact degree of damage. Water ingression also hampers the attempts to start a car, as a result of which the user may continuously crank the engine. It is advised to avoid doing this as it can lead to malfunctioning of the cylinder wall, piston and connecting rod.

Keep the tyres up and running

One should keep an eye on the condition of the tyres from time to time as the deteriorating condition of tyres can lead to skidding resulting in accidents. This can be especially for rainy days as the tarmac itself becomes slippery. One must keep the tyres inflated to the specified pressure and also keep a lookout for the treads. If tread indicators are visible between treads, the owner must change the tyres.

Brakes in check

It is needless to stress on the importance of brakes in a car in all seasons, however, one should be a little more attentive towards it on rainy days. Hence, one must keep a check on the brake fluid to put it at the optimal level. He or she should also consult a technician to check the brake pads and discs. And if the pads are worn out, the owner must get them replaced as worn-out brake pads will not provide enough braking power.

Look out for lights and indicators

Waterlogging can often create a glitch in the headlights, taillights or indicators and often car owners continue driving their four-wheelers without a properly functional headlight or an indicator. This can be quite risky in a heavy downpour as it might lead to serious crashes due to poor visibility. Hence, a quick assessment of the headlights, tail lights, indicators and hazard lights is a must.

Assess wipers

Wipers are mainly used during monsoons and for the rest of the year, it collects dust and grime. Before the rainy days arrive, one should clean the blades of the wipers and also conduct a check for their smooth functionality.

Car insurance is a must

Even if one diligently follows everything, something or the other can go wrong beyond repair. And for situations like that, one must have a backup of car insurance to fall on. One must keep a tab on the renewal date of the insurance as a lapse can leave the owner of the car vulnerable to severe loss.

