HT Auto
Home Auto News Bmw India Kick Starts Pre Monsoon Service Campaign

BMW India kick-starts pre-monsoon service campaign

All BMW and MINI vehicle owners in India will be able to reap the benefits from the pre-monsoon service campaign through the company's dealer network.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2022, 03:27 PM
Customers are free to pre-book the appointments for this service camp with their respective BMW workshops.
Customers are free to pre-book the appointments for this service camp with their respective BMW workshops.
Customers are free to pre-book the appointments for this service camp with their respective BMW workshops.
Customers are free to pre-book the appointments for this service camp with their respective BMW workshops.

BMW Group on Thursday announced the launch of pre-monsoon service campaign for customers in India. All BMW and MINI vehicle owners in the country will be able to reap the benefits of the pre-monsoon service campaign at the company's dealer network. The company adds that the newly launched service initiative will ensure complete car readiness for the rainy season this year. 

(Also Read: BMW M2 to be the last pure ICE M car, confirms M division CEO Frank van Meel)

The new service camp also focuses on delivering useful information and tips on effective vehicle management, on-time maintenance as well as an overall understanding of BMW and MINI vehicles. As part of the camp, the customers can avail of a comprehensive vehicle check to ensure that the vehicle is in top condition. The company also adds that all the service, including technical tests, is performed by certified experts. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X4
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.82 kmpl
₹65.1 - 71.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.75 kmpl
₹68 - 69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.9 kmpl
₹69.99 - 1.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Customers are free to pre-book the appointments for this service camp with their respective BMW workshops. In addition to that, customers will also be able to check and update their details to receive special promotions and offers from dealers.

(Also Read: BMW M3 Touring to make debut at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed)

The new camp has been made available specifically in the cities prone to heavy rainfall and flooding. As part of the campaign, ordering spare parts will be prioritised for quick turn-around time ahead of the monsoon. Also, the company promises to provide ‘prompt support’ by a task force of certified technicians and service advisors which will be deployed at various service points to bring flood-affected vehicles back on the road. 

The company has also urged its customers to drive carefully during heavy rains and around waterlogged areas. 

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 02:49 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW India BMW Cars India BMW Motors BMW Pre-Monsoon Service Campaign BMW Car news
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has started work on Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra. The contractor is attempting a world record to build the 75-km highway in less than five days.
NHAI aims new Guinness World Record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in June.
Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Hyundai to pilot autonomous car-hailing service with two Ioniq 5 EVs in Seoul
Hyundai to pilot autonomous car-hailing service with two Ioniq 5 EVs in Seoul
Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Price structure compared
Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Price structure compared
Jaguar Land Rover enhances navigation precision, even in remote localtions
Jaguar Land Rover enhances navigation precision, even in remote localtions
BMW India kick-starts pre-monsoon service campaign
BMW India kick-starts pre-monsoon service campaign
Polestar cars to get environment-friendly materials inside their cabins
Polestar cars to get environment-friendly materials inside their cabins

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city