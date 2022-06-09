HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw M2 To Be The Last Pure Ice M Car, Confirms M Division Ceo Frank Van Meel

BMW M2 to be the last pure ICE M car, confirms M division CEO Frank van Meel

BMW M2 new generation coupe will come with an in-line six-cylinder engine paired with a manual transmission.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2022, 02:12 PM
BMW M2 gets a long front overhang and a rear spoiler on the trunk lid. (Image: Instagram/bmwm)
BMW M2 gets a long front overhang and a rear spoiler on the trunk lid. (Image: Instagram/bmwm)
BMW M2 gets a long front overhang and a rear spoiler on the trunk lid. (Image: Instagram/bmwm)
BMW M2 gets a long front overhang and a rear spoiler on the trunk lid. (Image: Instagram/bmwm)

The new BMW M2is going to be the last-ever car from the German luxury car brand's performance-focused M division to get a pure internal combustion engine, confirmed BMW M division's CEO Frank van Meel. He also said that all the future cars with an M badge will come as electrified models including pure electric and hybrid ones. BMW M division has already started electrifying its cars, with XM being the first model. The confirmation comes at a time when BMW is aiming to electrify its products extensively.

(Also Read: BMW M3 Touring to make debut at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed)

Speaking with Bimmer Today, Meel said that the new BMW M2 with an in-line six-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive will arrive as a puristic driving machine. "We will see increasing electrification in other vehicles, of course in different forms, starting with the 48-volt electrical system and plug-in hybrids to fully electric drives. Seen in this way, the M2 will be the last M with a pure combustion engine drive and also without electrification scope such as a 48-volt onboard network, yes," he further added. However, the BMW official didn't reveal any further detail about the upcoming M2 Coupe.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw M2 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M2
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹83.4 - 85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The new BMW M2 based on the automaker's 2-Series model will come pairing the in-line six-cylinder engine with a manual transmission, confirmed the BMW M CEO. The high-performance luxury coupe is slated to enter production towards the end of this year in Mexico. The car is expected to hit showrooms sometime later this year. In the meantime, BMW is preparing to unveil its new M3 Touring at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 02:12 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW M2 BMW cars luxury car performance car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has started work on Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra. The contractor is attempting a world record to build the 75-km highway in less than five days.
NHAI aims new Guinness World Record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in June.
Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line announced
India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line announced
Porsche says pre-owned business more focused on user experience than hard sales
Porsche says pre-owned business more focused on user experience than hard sales
Volkswagen Virtus sedan launched at ₹11.21 lakh, declares big war on SUVs
Volkswagen Virtus sedan launched at 11.21 lakh, declares big war on SUVs
Yamaha Motors enters electric vehicle leasing with Zypp Electric
Yamaha Motors enters electric vehicle leasing with Zypp Electric
Tesla adds 24 new job postings for China days after Elon Musk threatens job cuts
Tesla adds 24 new job postings for China days after Elon Musk threatens job cuts

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city