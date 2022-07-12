HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen Announces The ‘monsoon Campaign’ For Customers In India

Volkswagen announces the ‘Monsoon Campaign’ for customers in India

Volkswagen has announced that its Monsoon Campaign is currently live across all the 120 Volkswagen service facilities in the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2022, 02:00 PM
Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Passenger Cars on Tuesday announced its Monsoon Campaign for its customers in India. This is an annual car care service initiative that will be available across the company's 120 service facilities in India.

The company says that through this camp it aims to prepare and service the customer's vehicles through its trained and qualified service professionals that will do a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check-up in order to prepare the vehicles for the monsoon season. The service professionals will examine the vehicles for any required maintenance and repairs that will prevent any future breakdowns, ensuring a smooth ride. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.65 kmpl
₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Under the monsoon campaign, Volkswagen India plans to offer attractive offers on its loyalty products like Extended Warranty (EW), Service Value Package (SVP), and select Value-Added Services (VAS) in order to provide an affordable ownership experience.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also Read: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India logs highest-ever H1 sales with 52,698 cars)

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The onset of the monsoon season brings its own challenges of tough driving conditions both for the driver and the vehicle itself. To ensure a hassle-free, smooth and safe driving journey, we, at Volkswagen India have introduced the ‘Monsoon Campaign’. As part of the campaign, a complimentary & thorough 40-point vehicle health check-up will keep the Volkswagen vehicle ready for any adventure while providing comfort, convenience and peace of mind ownership experience to our customers."

(Also Read: Volkswagen unveils new Amarok pickup truck with Ford DNA, promises nearly 300 hp)

The company has announced that its Monsoon Campaign is currently live across all the 120 Volkswagen service facilities in the country. Starting earlier this week, the camp can be availed free of cost till July 31st, 2022.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 01:56 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen VW VW India VW Monsoon Campaign Car care
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Volkswagen announces the ‘Monsoon Campaign’ for customers in India
Volkswagen announces the ‘Monsoon Campaign’ for customers in India
Renault offers heavy discounts on Triber, Kiger and Kwid in July
Renault offers heavy discounts on Triber, Kiger and Kwid in July
Honda Civic Type R teased ahead of debut on July 20, gets a bolder fascia
Honda Civic Type R teased ahead of debut on July 20, gets a bolder fascia
Hyundai offers discounts of up to ₹50,000 on select models. Check full list
Hyundai offers discounts of up to 50,000 on select models. Check full list
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city