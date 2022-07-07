Skoda Auto Volkswagen India logs highest-ever H1 sales with 52,698 cars

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) manages the Indian operations of the five Volkswagen Group brands - Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has logged its highest-ever first half of the year sales this year with 52,698 units sold. This marked an impressive 200 per cent growth for the automaker as compared to the same period a year ago. The automaker on Wednesday said that the sales boost was driven by the new products launched under its India 2.0 project.

(Also Read: Top 10 cars sold in India in June: WagonR leads, Punch, Venue back in reckoning)

The automaker claimed that sales volumes for Skoda and Volkswagen during January-June this year were robust. The auto company also mentioned that Volkswagen recently delivered 150 units of Virtus sedan on a single day, earning a place in the India Book of Records. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) manages the Indian operations of the five Volkswagen Group brands, which are - Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

Speaking about the sales performance, Piyush Arora, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said that with the auto company's robust half-yearly sales, it is scripting a new success story in India. "Our strong brand portfolio is performing exceptionally well across market segments, with our INDIA 2.0 cars driving significant volumes for the Group," he further said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Arora also said that the growth in sales is supported by other important markers as well, further adding, “We achieved 100 per cent growth in production and 35 per cent growth in exports during this period."

The supply chain disruption impacted the automaker severely just like other brands. Speaking about that, he said, "While we are confident of maintaining this momentum, we continue to grapple with the challenges caused by the geopolitical instability, and continued semiconductor shortages which are upsetting the supply chain."

First Published Date: