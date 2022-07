By : HT Auto Desk | Updated on:

Volkswagen Amarok comes sharing chassis and a host of components with Ford Ranger.

Volkswagen has finally unveiled its much-hyped 2023 Amarok pickup truck that comes with a Ford DNA. The pickup truck shares a host of components with the Ford Ranger.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

First Published Date: