Ferrari teases new Le Mans hypercar, currently going through track tests

Ferrari is manufacturing its own chassis, engine, transmission, suspension, and electronics for its Le Mans car.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2022, 08:40 PM
Ferrari Le Mans hypercar comes built for the LMH specification instead of GTP or LMDh.
Italian supercar marquee Ferrari teased its 2023 Le Mans Hypercar (LMH). The latest teaser image reveals the outline of the race car ahead of the complete reveal. The teaser image suggests the upcoming Ferrari LMH will arrive as aggressive as it is expected to be. Currently, the racecar is being tested on track at Fiorano. Ferrari has said that it will run in the top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship as of 2023.

Speaking about the design teased in the latest image, the darker shade hides the finer details. But the basic silhouette is visible. This indicates the car will look like the competition race cars such as Porsche 963 and the BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh. However, the Ferrari racecar will come a bit different looking compared to the rivals.

The majority of the racecars that have been unveiled will follow the LMDh and GTP class specifications, Ferrari is building its car for LMH specification, which is a different one. LMH cars are allowed to be based on road cars or custom-built chassis as compared to the LMDh or GTP class vehicles. Ferrari would be manufacturing its own chassis, engine, transmission, suspension, and electronics for its Le Mans car.

Speaking about the Ferrari LMH Antonello Coletta, head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT said that the automaker will thrive for victory from the very first move at the 2023 Le Mans race. “Being able to touch the result of many months of work, planning, and simulations gives us new energy and motivation. We are proud of what we have achieved, and although the LMH’s masking during testing hides the car’s volumes and styling, I think it is undeniably recognizable as a Ferrari," he said.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2022, 08:40 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari hyperca sportscar
