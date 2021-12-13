This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MG Motor presents personalized Hector SUV to Paralympics medalist Bhavina Patel
The customised MG Hector SUV has been redesigned to facilitate a hand-controlled lever to operate the accelerator and brakes.
MG Motor India on Monday honoured 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel with a customised Hector SUV. The internet-connected SUV was presented to the Indian para-athlete in association with The Vadodara Marathon.
The customised Hector SUV has been redesigned to facilitate a hand-controlled lever to operate the accelerator and brakes as well as wheelchair attachments.