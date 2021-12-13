Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > MG Motor presents personalized Hector SUV to Paralympics medalist Bhavina Patel
Tokyo Paralympics winner Bhavina Patel (R) with Jayanta Deb, Chief Technical Officer, MG Motor India.

MG Motor presents personalized Hector SUV to Paralympics medalist Bhavina Patel

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2021, 03:33 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The customised MG Hector SUV has been redesigned to facilitate a hand-controlled lever to operate the accelerator and brakes.

MG Motor India on Monday honoured 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel with a customised Hector SUV. The internet-connected SUV was presented to the Indian para-athlete in association with The Vadodara Marathon. 

The customised Hector SUV has been redesigned to facilitate a hand-controlled lever to operate the accelerator and brakes as well as wheelchair attachments.

Similar Cars

Mg Hector

1451 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 13.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mg Hector Plus

1451 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 13.63 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mg Astor

Petrol|Automatic
₹ 9.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mg Zs Ev

Electric|Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mg Gloster

1996 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

  • First Published Date : 13 Dec 2021, 03:33 PM IST