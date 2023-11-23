MG Hector SUV gets more expensive. Check new price list

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 23, 2023

MG Motor has increased the price of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs

This is the third time MG Motor has hiked the price of the SUV within a year

The latest hike has increased the price of Hector by up to 40,000

After the latest hike, the SUV will cost between 15 lakh and 22 lakh (ex-showroom)

 Check product page

The price of Hector Plus SUV will now start from 20.45 lakh and go up to 22.73 lakh

Hector, MG's best-selling car in India, is offered in 6 variants and 2 engine options

In terms of features, the 2023 Hector offers level-2 ADAS technology

It also comes with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the biggest in its segment

The Hector is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engines, mated to either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearboxes
Also check out the first drive review of the Hector before buying one
Click Here