MG Hector SUV gets more expensive. Check new price list

MG Motor has increased the price of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs
This is the third time MG Motor has hiked the price of the SUV within a year
The latest hike has increased the price of Hector by up to ₹40,000
After the latest hike, the SUV will cost between ₹15 lakh and ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom)
The price of Hector Plus SUV will now start from ₹20.45 lakh and go up to ₹22.73 lakh
Hector, MG's best-selling car in India, is offered in 6 variants and 2 engine options
In terms of features, the 2023 Hector offers level-2 ADAS technology
It also comes with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the biggest in its segment
The Hector is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engines, mated to either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearboxes