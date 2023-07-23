HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz gifts this dog a custom-built wheelchair. Details here

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jul 2023, 09:39 AM
Beyond making cars or introducing new technologies, car manufacturers often do little things that win hearts. German automobile giant Mercedes-Benz did something like that when it built a special wheelchair for a rescue dog named Bunny who lost her hind legs in an accident. Being a mobility company Mercedes-Benz took the opportunity to provide mobility means to the pet dog, by making a custom-built wheelchair that helps her roam around easily and happily.

Mercedes-Benz made a custom-built wheelchair for a rescue dog named Bunny who lost her hind legs. (Image: Instagram/@keepingfinn)
Mercedes-Benz made a custom-built wheelchair for a rescue dog named Bunny who lost her hind legs. (Image: Instagram/@keepingfinn)

It all started with a video shared by Henry Friedman on his Instagram page. He shared a video of Bunny and explained how the dog was abandoned by her owners after an accident in which she lost her hind legs. The video quickly went viral and someone left a comment there saying that Bunny deserves the Mercedes-Benz of wheelchairs. Friedman reached out to the automaker and shared Bunny's journey. Surprisingly, the car brand made a custom-built wheelchair for the dog.

Friedman later shared another video to share Bunny's reaction to the wheelchair. He wrote, "BUNNY’S BENZ!! And it’s SOOO much more than just a badass wheelchair—These wheels will open Bunny’s world significantly and make her much more adoptable!"

The video shows how Bunny is able to roam freely and happily thanks to the wheelchair. Clearly, the mobility company gave new means of mobility to the pet. Instagram users were quick to react to this. They appraised Mercedes-Benz's act of kindness in making the custom-built wheelchair for Bunny.

