HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Benz, Bosch Develop Fully Automated Parking System

Mercedes-Benz, Bosch develop fully-automated parking system

Mercedes-Benz, along with Bosch has received approval for a fully automated self-parking software which enables cars to drive themselves into a pre-booked parking spot at a Stuttgart Airport parking lot. The cars can also automatically drive back out. The software works by communicating with sensors in the parking location to detect obstacles in its path. It has now been approved for use in one parking house in Stuttgart Airport.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2022, 18:34 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The automated parking function will be available for Mercedes-Benz customers owning an S Class or EQS produced from July 2022 onwards.
The automated parking function will be available for Mercedes-Benz customers owning an S Class or EQS produced from July 2022 onwards.
The automated parking function will be available for Mercedes-Benz customers owning an S Class or EQS produced from July 2022 onwards.
The automated parking function will be available for Mercedes-Benz customers owning an S Class or EQS produced from July 2022 onwards.

This function will be available for Mercedes-Benz customers owning an S Class or EQS produced from July 2022 onwards. The approval to begin using the automated valet parking system was received in 2019 and it was first used at the Mercedes-Benz Museum parking garage. Both the companies have been cooperating on the development of fully automated driverless parking since 2015.

Also Read : Mercedes EQB drive review: The electric SUV that leaves no one behind at home

To use this technology, car owners will need to book a parking spot ahead of time via an app, and then leave their vehicle in a drop-off area. Once they leave their car, it will drive itself to its spot, and can be called back out again via the app.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Cls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Cls
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹86.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw I4
Electric | Automatic
₹69.9 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.9 kmpl
₹69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

This process works on the interplay between the intelligent infrastructure supplied by Bosch and installed in the parking garage and Mercedes-Benz automotive technology. “Driverless parking is a key aspect of automated mobility. The highly automated parking system we developed together with our partner Mercedes-Benz shows just how far we’ve already progressed along this development path," said Markus Heyn, member of the Bosch board of management and chairman of the Mobility Solutions business sector.

The approval for commercial use of this technology has been given by Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). The country passed a law in July last year allowing Level 4 autonomous driving that has no human involvement, in defined operating areas of public spaces.

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2022, 18:34 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents
The Duke 390 and Ultraviolette F77 have an aggressive design and similar hardware as well.
Electric vs Petrol: Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke specs comparison
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Jehan Daruvala joins Mahindra Racing as reserve driver to compete in Formula E
Jehan Daruvala joins Mahindra Racing as reserve driver to compete in Formula E
Mercedes-Benz, Bosch develop fully-automated parking system
Mercedes-Benz, Bosch develop fully-automated parking system
In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is all-ready to go rallying
In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is all-ready to go rallying
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle bags over 17,000 pre-bookings, deliveries in 2023
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle bags over 17,000 pre-bookings, deliveries in 2023
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled as a sand-conquering sportscar
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled as a sand-conquering sportscar

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city