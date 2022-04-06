HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Amg Sl 43 Makes Debut, Uses F1 Tech To Enhance Performance

Mercedes-AMG SL 43 makes debut, uses F1 tech to enhance performance

The new entry-level Mercedes-AMG SL 43 also gets extensive standard equipment in addition to various options to enhance comfort and safety.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2022, 12:33 PM
Mercedes-AMG SL43
Mercedes-AMG SL43
Mercedes-AMG SL43
Mercedes-AMG SL43

Mercedes has introduced new entry-level version of its iconic SL-Class roadster - the Mercedes-AMG SL 43. The model combines the sportiness of the original SL with the luxury and technological advancements of the modern Mercedes-AMG models. It has become the world's first series-produced vehicle to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger derived directly from Formula One.

Under the hood, the open-top 2+2-seater with fabric soft top features an in-line four-cylinder petrol engine with two litres displacement. The combination of a comparatively light four-cylinder engine on the front axle and rear-wheel drive, the SL 43 displays discrete handling characteristics. The model's electric exhaust gas turbocharger system provides particularly spontaneous throttle response across the entire rev range.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.62 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqs
Electric | Automatic
₹ 2 to 2.05 Crore Expected Price*
View Details
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz recalls several 2021 and 2022 models over faulty hands-free sensor)

Mercedes-AMG SL43 churns an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 480 Nm.
Mercedes-AMG SL43 churns an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 480 Nm.
Mercedes-AMG SL43 churns an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 480 Nm.
Mercedes-AMG SL43 churns an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 480 Nm.

The turbocharger is operated via the 48-volt electrical system, and the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 churns an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 480 Nm. “The electric exhaust gas turbocharger is a fascinating example of the extensive transfer between Formula 1 technology and the development of production vehicles," said Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH.

(Also see | More pics of Mercedes-AMG SL 43)

The new entry-level model in the Mercedes SL family also gets extensive standard equipment in addition to various options to enhance comfort and safety as well as a range of individualisation options. On the outside, the new model differs in individual details from the two eight-cylinder models. It gets differentiated front and rear aprons as well as round instead of angular double tailpipe trim. Long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, and a powerful rear end describe the SL 43.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz recalls 11 S-Class in US over faulty rear thrust arm)

Long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, and a powerful rear end describe the Mercedes-AMG SL43.
Long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, and a powerful rear end describe the Mercedes-AMG SL43.
Long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, and a powerful rear end describe the Mercedes-AMG SL43.
Long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, and a powerful rear end describe the Mercedes-AMG SL43.

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 features a combination of analogue geometry and the digital world - known as "hyperanalogue". There is a fully digital instrument cluster integrated into a three-dimensional visor. The standard MBUX infotainment system offers a choice of several specific display styles and different modes. The high-resolution 12.3-inch LCD screen of the instrument cluster is integrated into a high-tech visor that prevents reflections caused by sunlight.

The Mercedes-AMG SL 43 comes with six driving modes -Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Individual, as well as the RACE mode.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 10:42 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-AMG SL43 Mercedes-Benz Mercedes SL43 Mercedes-AMG
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city