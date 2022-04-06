Mercedes-AMG SL 43 makes debut, uses F1 tech to enhance performance
Mercedes has introduced new entry-level version of its iconic SL-Class roadster - the Mercedes-AMG SL 43. The model combines the sportiness of the original SL with the luxury and technological advancements of the modern Mercedes-AMG models. It has become the world's first series-produced vehicle to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger derived directly from Formula One.
Under the hood, the open-top 2+2-seater with fabric soft top features an in-line four-cylinder petrol engine with two litres displacement. The combination of a comparatively light four-cylinder engine on the front axle and rear-wheel drive, the SL 43 displays discrete handling characteristics. The model's electric exhaust gas turbocharger system provides particularly spontaneous throttle response across the entire rev range.
The turbocharger is operated via the 48-volt electrical system, and the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 churns an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 480 Nm. “The electric exhaust gas turbocharger is a fascinating example of the extensive transfer between Formula 1 technology and the development of production vehicles," said Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH.
The new entry-level model in the Mercedes SL family also gets extensive standard equipment in addition to various options to enhance comfort and safety as well as a range of individualisation options. On the outside, the new model differs in individual details from the two eight-cylinder models. It gets differentiated front and rear aprons as well as round instead of angular double tailpipe trim. Long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, and a powerful rear end describe the SL 43.
The interior of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 features a combination of analogue geometry and the digital world - known as "hyperanalogue". There is a fully digital instrument cluster integrated into a three-dimensional visor. The standard MBUX infotainment system offers a choice of several specific display styles and different modes. The high-resolution 12.3-inch LCD screen of the instrument cluster is integrated into a high-tech visor that prevents reflections caused by sunlight.
The Mercedes-AMG SL 43 comes with six driving modes -Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Individual, as well as the RACE mode.