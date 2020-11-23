Mercedes F1 champion Lewis Hamilton may receive knighthood

It is a great time to be Lewis Hamilton. For shattering records on the F1 tracks around the world which saw the Briton race past win records of legendary racer Michael Schumacher, the seven-time world champion is all set to receive knighthood. Yes, he may well soon be honoured as Sir Lewis Hamilton.

UK's Daily Mail has reported that PM Boris Johnson has been the driving force behind the move to honour Hamilton with knighthood. At a time when many are hailing him as one of the greatest sportspersons the country has ever seen, the knighthood could underline the rise of a phenomenal race car driver that Hamilton has emerged to be.

If the decision to knight Hamilton becomes concrete, he would join the likes of fellow sportspersons like tennis star Andy Murray, track sensation Mo Farah and former cricket captain Alastair Cook in an extremely prestigious list.

While his on-track exploits have helped Hamilton scale the glitzy world of F1 racing, he has also been recognized in the past for this philanthropic efforts and for being one of the highest tax-paying Briton. Although he lives in Monaco, Hamilton, who is believed to be worth more than 250 million British pounds, is reportedly in the list of top 5,000 tax payers in Britain.

Hamilton himself has said on the prospects of a knighthood that he remains a very proud British national and that his love for the country is second to none.

While there is little doubting the skill behind the wheel that Hamilton has, many also point to the Mercedes F1 team and the F1 car that has helped propel him forward. Mercedes F1 team has dominated the tracks for several years now and is now preparing to re-start contract talks with Hamilton for the new season.