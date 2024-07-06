Actor Brad Pitt's movie about Formula 1 will simply be called 'F1'

Brad Pitt's movie about Formula 1 coming to cinemas next year will simply be called “F1," the racing series said Friday. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the project, which collected footage at F1 circuits around the world this year and last.

Footage was taken at Silverstone — home of the British Grand Prix — and at the Hungaroring near Budapest; as well as the historic Spa Francorchamps in Belgium; Japan’s popular Suzuka track; and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹7.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹7.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Pitt was at Silverstone on Friday and walked through the paddock area.

In the film, the 60-year-old American plays a former driver who returns to F1 alongside a rookie teammate, who is played by London-born actor Damson Idris. Their fictional team is called APXGP.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski of “Top Gun: Maverick" fame.

The film will be released next June, F1 said in a statement.

First Published Date: