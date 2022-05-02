Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News Mercedes Amg Teases One Off Sports Car, Created In Collaboration With Artist

Mercedes AMG teases one-off sports car, created in collaboration with artist

Mercedes AMG will introduce a bespoke creation that has been built in partnership with artist and entrepreneur Will.I.Am.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 02 May 2022, 05:24 PM
The teaser video shows a G-Class inspired front with round LED headlights along with a boxy nose and AMG-style bumper intakes. (MercedesAMG/Instgram)

Mercedes-AMG has teased a new sports car that has been developed in collaboration with artist and entrepreneur Will.I.Am. Mercedes-AMG took to Instagram to share the teaser video which shows a G-Class face that has been combined with a two-door coupe body. As per a report by Carscoops, this upcoming model from Mercedes-AMG will make its debut on May 5. It is a one-off special model that has been designed by the premium automaker to raise money for school engineering programs, added the report.

The teaser video shows a G-Class inspired front with round LED headlights along with a boxy nose and AMG-style bumper intakes. It also shows a roofline that looks similar to the current Mercedes-AMG GT with long overhangs and a short wheelbase. Anything related to the technical and mechanical specs of the upcoming bespoke creation has been not revealed yet.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz's strong Q1 profits benefit from smart pricing strategies)

The teaser already received a significant number of views and comments. Entrepreneur Will.I.Am also posted the teaser video and pictures of the new model on his Instagram page.

(Also read | Mercedes-AMG SL 43 makes debut, uses F1 tech to enhance performance)

Last month, Mercedes-AMG teased another upcoming model which is rumoured that it can be the new C-Class AMG. This new car may come with a hybrid powertrain. It is also being speculated that this upcoming model can be the replacement for the C 43 model. It is expected that this new car from Mercedes-AMG may come with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric assist. Its engine may have the ability to churn power of 416 hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 02 May 2022, 05:24 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz
