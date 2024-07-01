HT Auto
Watch: How does world look like at 350 kmph? Inside view from Mercedes AMG One

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2024, 13:23 PM
  • Mercedes AMG One is a stree-legal hypercar that is often referred to as the God of Speed. Is it?
AMG One
AMG One
File photo: Mercedes-Benz claims the body of the AMG One is a case study in aerodynamics. It uses plenty of carbon fibre elements to keep the weight in check, while at the same time making the car rigid.

A Mercedes hypercar. An open stretch on the German autobahn. And license to thrill - it probably does not get any better for an automotive enthusiast looking to take adrenaline stock to peak levels. And that is exactly what happened when a Mercedes AMG One hypercar was almost flown on the German highway at an astounding 215 mph or 350 kmph.

A Youtube channel called Gercollector took out the Mercedes AMG One for a spin on the autobahn which most agree is the perfect road for testing the full potential of a hypercar. After all, Mercedes claims that the AMG One is indeed a Formula One machine that is crafted for public roads.

Powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 which is taken straight from the AMG F1 program, the AMG One gets two electric motors at the front and one at the back. There is a combined 1060 hp on offer and 0 to 100 kmph comes in just 2.9 seconds. Mercedes says that the AMG One has a top speed of 219 mph and on the German autobahn, this machine is perfectly at home.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG One wins Nurburgring Nordschleife

In the video posted by Gercollector, the AMG One is driven in Race Mode and the driver claims that the curb weight of 1,700 kilos of the hypercar is hardly noticeable when on the move. And while the exhaust notes are audaciously scrumptious, there is an excitable e-motor hum in the cabin throughout as well.

How much does the Mercedes AMG One cost?

The production version of the Mercedes AMG One was first unveiled back in June of 2022. At the time, it was announced that just 275 units of the AMG One will be produced and that Mercedes F1 racer Lewis Hamilton will be a proud owner. Deliveries of the AMG One began from January of 2023.

Despite a hefty price tag of $2.2 million for a Mercedes AMG One, each of the 275 units has already been booked. Interestingly, it is one model which is just so rare that a Dubai-based dealer of exotic vehicles listed a pre-owned AMG One for an even more outlandish $5.5 million - yes, more than double of what Mercedes asked for a new unit.

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2024, 13:23 PM IST
TAGS: Autobahn AMG One Mercedes-Benz Mercedes AMG One

