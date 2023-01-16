Deliveries of the most-awesome Mercedes start. Check out the very first AMG One

No other Mercedes has, perhaps, garnered as much attention in recent times as the Mercedes-AMG One. The hypercar was first showcased in concept form at the Frankfurt Motor show well over five years ago and its production version was showcased in June of 2022. And now, the delivery process of the first-ever Mercedes-AMG One has started.

Probably the most stunning Mercedes ever and definitely one of the fastest and most powerful, the Mercedes-AMG One looks absolutely stunning in a dark Black body shade with accents in the Petronas Green hue. There are some subtle dashes of Red and ‘AMG’ lettering on the front grille.

A look at the rear profile of Mercedes-AMG One hypercar. (Twitter/@MercedesAMG)

The Mercedes-AMG One, however, is much more than its stunning looks. It is fast. Seriously fast. Capable of belting out 1,049 hp, it is touted as the race car for roads and is now also the quickest street-legal production vehicle around the iconic Nurburgring. The single-turbo V6 engine alone produces 566 hp while the quartet of electric motors, there's one for each front wheel, generate a combined 322 hp. Transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed automatic unit while there is also an 8.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack for around 18-kms of emission-free drive. Overall, the Mercedes-AMG One goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds while racing to the 200 kmph mark in seven seconds. Top speed of the hypercar is at 352 kmph.

Now it may be street legal while being seriously quick on tracks. But it is not clear yet who the first-ever owner of the Mercedes-AMG One is. It, however, is confirmed that the likes of Lewis Hamilton, David Coulthard and Nico Rosberg have confirmed their interests in bringing back home one of these super exclusive units. The Mercedes-AMG One is being crafted at the AMG facility in Coventry, UK.

First Published Date: