Mercedes-AMG One wins Nurburgring Nordschleife

Published Dec 04, 2022

Mercedes-AMG One has established itself as the king of Nurburgring Nordschleife

It has travelled the 20.83 km track in record time of 6:35.183 minutes   

This hypercar comes with Formula 1 hybrid-drive technology 

The maximum power output generated by the powertrain is 1063 hp 

The top speed of Mercedes-AMG One is 352 kmph

Mercedes-AMG claims this hypercar is fastest road-legal vehicle 

It also number one in the category of super sports car in Nurburgring  

The engine powers the rear wheels through a seven-speed manual transmission  

The design has been kept aerodynamically efficient with maximum downforce and balance
