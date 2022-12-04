Mercedes-AMG One wins Nurburgring Nordschleife

Mercedes-AMG One has established itself as the king of Nurburgring Nordschleife
It has travelled the 20.83 km track in record time of 6:35.183 minutes
This hypercar comes with Formula 1 hybrid-drive technology
The maximum power output generated by the powertrain is 1063 hp
The top speed of Mercedes-AMG One is 352 kmph
Mercedes-AMG claims this hypercar is fastest road-legal vehicle
It also number one in the category of super sports car in Nurburgring
The engine powers the rear wheels through a seven-speed manual transmission
The design has been kept aerodynamically efficient with maximum downforce and balance