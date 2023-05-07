These Maruti Suzuki models are available with big discounts in May: Details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki has come up with lucrative discount offers for potential customers for the month of May. Up to ₹61,000 of discounts are available on the company's Arena model lineup for models including WagonR, Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Dzire, Celerio, S-Presso, and Eeco. Cash discounts, exchange offers, and corporate benefits are available for these models. Discounts may vary depending on the chosen variant and fuel option.
A cash discount of ₹35,000 is available on petrol manual variants of Alto K10 such as STD, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. A corporate discount of RS 7,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 is also available on these variants. The automatic VXi and VXi+ variants of the Alto K10 do not qualify for a cash discount. However, corporate and exchange discounts on these variants amount to a total discount of ₹22,000. The CNG-powered VXi variant is being offered with an overall discount of ₹48,000.
LXi and VXi variants of the petrol-powered manual version of the WagonR are being offered with a cash discount of ₹35,000, corporate discount of ₹6,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹20,000. The ZXi and ZXi+ manual variants are available with discounts up to ₹56,000.
The petrol manual S-Presso variant is being provided with an overall benefit of ₹56,000, including a cash discount of ₹35,000, a corporate discount of ₹6,000, and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000. Its petrol automatic variant is being offered with a discount of ₹21,000 while the CNG-powered variant is getting a discount of ₹53,000.
Up to ₹52,000 of discounts are being offered on manual and automatic petrol as well as CNG variants of Swift. The manual petrol Swift LXi gets a discount of ₹47,000, while there is a discount of ₹52,000 on the VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants. The automatic petrol VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants also get discounts up to ₹52,000.
The manual variants of the Celerio - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, are being offered with a discount of ₹51,000, including a cashback of ₹30,000, a corporate discount of ₹6,000, and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000. The automatic variants of Celerio get a cash discount of ₹10,000, and the same corporate discount and exchange bonus.
