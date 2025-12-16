HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Maruti Suzuki To Localise Ev Components In The Next Few Years

Maruti Suzuki to localise EV components in the next few years

By: PTI
| Updated on: 16 Dec 2025, 08:22 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • To strengthen the EV ecosystem, Maruti Suzuki will localise battery production.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
The auto major plans to set up around 1 lakh charging stations by 2030 in partnership with its dealer partners and charging point operators. (PTI)
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
The auto major plans to set up around 1 lakh charging stations by 2030 in partnership with its dealer partners and charging point operators.
Get Launch Updates on
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara arrow icon
Notify me

Maruti Suzuki India plans to localise battery production and other critical components over the next few years as part of strengthening the overall EV ecosystem in the country.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The company, which plans to launch its first electric vehicle - e VITARA in the domestic market next year, is looking to instil confidence in the buyers as it looks to strengthen the overall EV ecosystem.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 7xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 7XO
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 15 - 26 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
BatteryCapacity Icon61 kWh Range Icon543 km
₹ 17 - 26 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector Plus
Engine Icon1451 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 17.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9s (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹ 19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon502 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf6 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF6
BatteryCapacity Icon59.6 kwh Range Icon468 km
₹ 16.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

"Right now we are importing the batteries, but yes, we have a plan for localisation. It is very much on the cards in a phased manner over the next few years," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee told reporters here.

He noted that the electric vehicle penetration in India will grow only when the consumer has the confidence to buy it as a primary car in the household.

"We believe that the customer is not confident (about EVs). The initial products that were launched, and the experiences from those, have created a huge amount of negativity in the minds of people regarding the driving range," he added. Till date, the customers who are buying the EV vehicle, most of them will be using it as a secondary vehicle, he added.

"It's not the primary car. Since public infrastructure is not there, the buyer doesn't want to take a chance. So if he wants to buy his first vehicle, it happens to be not in EV, but in ICE or some other vehicle," Banerjee said.

By FY30, Maruti Suzuki plans to have five EV models in its overall product portfolio.

"By then, the industry will be around 5.5-6 million, and EV penetration will be around 13-15 per cent. But this was before GST 2.0. So, we now have to reassess the market since there are reports that post-GST 2.0, the penetration of EVs is going down. The ideal time to do it will be next FY," Banerjee stated.

He listed driving range, inadequacy of public charging infrastructure and challenges in after-sales service and resale value as the biggest challenges in EV adoption in the country.

"We are trying to instil confidence in the customers before they acquire an EV. If the buyer is not confident about the entire ecosystem he will not buy an EV," Banerjee said.

The automaker will have 1,500 EV enabled workshops across 1,100 cities pan India. It has already set up 2,000 charging points.

"For the resale value we are going to have an assured buyback scheme and subscription scheme as well," he said.

Acknowledging the lack of EV ecosystem as a major drawback he noted the EV industry is not growing at a similar pace as the internal combustion engine vehicles.

OEMs should first make the products good, have a good after sales service, and create a good ecosystem, Banerjee said.

That gives better confidence to the customer, he added Maruti has already started exports of e-VITARA having shipped 10,000 units of the model to 26 markets.

The auto major aims to drive in multiple electric models across bodystyles and set up charging infrastructure across the country as it looks to attain leadership in the segment.

The company plans to set up around 1 lakh charging stations by 2030 in partnership with its dealer partners and charging point operators.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 16 Dec 2025, 08:22 am IST
TAGS: Maruti suzuki ev e vitara maruti suzuki e vitara

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.