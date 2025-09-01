Maruti Suzuki signs MoA with Rajasthan govt for 21 automated test tracks

Maruti Suzuki India has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Transport Department of Rajasthan to set up 21 Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) across 20 cities in the state. These include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, and Bikaner among others. The initiative, part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, seeks to make the driving license testing process more transparent and compliant with Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR).

The automated test tracks will serve two-wheeler and light motor vehicle (LMV) license applicants. High-definition cameras, RFID sensors, video analytics, and built-in IT systems power the facilities that are configured to reduce or eliminate human intervention in testing. By eliminating subjectivity from testing, the ADTTs hope to clear only qualified drivers.

The MoA signing was held in Jaipur with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Prem Chand Bairwa in attendance. The state government sees the initiative as central to its 10-year Road Safety Action Plan, which focuses on enforcement, education, and evaluation.

Bairwa noted that automating license testing could help reduce road accidents by ensuring better skill assessment at the entry level itself. “This initiative will make the process more comprehensive and transparent," he said.

Expanding the ADTT network nationwide

For Maruti Suzuki, the project is not new. The company has already facilitated 45 such automated tracks across states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Jammu. With Rajasthan being added, the figure will rise to 66 all over the country.

Beyond ADTTs, the automaker has set up Institutes of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTRs) and Road Safety Knowledge Centres in different states, while also investing in traffic surveillance systems and first responder training. These efforts, the company says, fall under its broader road safety framework built around the “5Es", Education, Evaluation, Enforcement, Engineering, and Emergency Care.

The carmaker noted that automated test tracks are not just about digitization of licensing. They reflect a larger shift towards using technology to improve public safety outcomes. By depending on analytics and recorded evaluations, the system minimizes chances for mistake or manipulation. With increasing car ownership, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the demand for trained, road-ready drivers is more critical than ever before.

