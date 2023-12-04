HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Signs Deal With Uttar Pradesh, To Set Up Automated Driving Licence Test Tracks

Maruti Suzuki to set up automated driving licence test tracks in Uttar Pradesh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Dec 2023, 12:02 PM
Maruti Suzuki will help obtain driving licence in Uttar Pradesh through a new automated test track in the state soon. The carmaker has recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Transport Department of the Uttar Pradesh government to ease the process to obtain driving licence in the state with its automated test track. The upcoming track will offer tests to obtain driving licence for heavy vehicles, light vehicles as well as two-wheelers. The test track will follow the guidelines issued by the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

Maruti Suzuki officially signed the MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (December 2) at an event presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The MoA was signed for the automation and operation of five driving training and testing institutes in the state. The upcoming test tracks, to be operated byMaruti Suzuki, will be set up in five cities across the state. These cities include Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

The test track will use advanced technology to evaluate driving skills of applicants more accurately. According to the carmaker, these tracks will be designed scientifically along with high-definition cameras and integrated IT system. It promises to provide transparent and fast evaluation of driving skills of all applicants. Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer of Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “For over two decades, Maruti Suzuki has been working tirelessly towards 5Es of road safety (Engineering, Education, Evaluation, Enforcement and Emergency care) and have trained over 44 lakh people in safe driving training through our 8 Institutes of Driving and Traffic Research across India."

Also Read : Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition launched at 10.74 lakh. Check price, specs and features

The Driver Training and Testing Institutes (DTTI) will have no human intervention in evaluating skills of drivers applying. The advanced automated tracks promise to offer evaluation of each applicant within 10 minutes of the tests. To ensure that only eligible applicants to pass the tests, it promises to offer an objective and transparent, yet comprehensive testing of every applicant.

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2023, 12:02 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki driving licence

